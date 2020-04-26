British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Sky News reported, after spending a week in the hospital with Covid-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on Johnson's whereabouts.

The government had previously announced he would be back at work on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him in his absence, said Johnson was "raring to go".

Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a rising death toll.