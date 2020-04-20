TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey warns Syrian regime against violation of Idlib ceasefire
Turkish President Erdogan said the Syrian regime was using the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to ramp up violence in Syria's Idlib region.
Turkey warns Syrian regime against violation of Idlib ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference after cabinet meeting via videoconferencing in Istanbul, Turkey on April 20, 2020. / AA
April 20, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Syrian regime was violating a ceasefire in the northwestern Idlib region, warning that Damascus would suffer "heavy losses" if it persisted.

Speaking in Istanbul after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the Syrian regime was using the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to ramp up violence in Idlib, and added that Turkey would not allow any "dark groups" in the region to violate the ceasefire either.

"While Turkey maintains its commitment to the March 5 [ceasefire] agreement with Russia, it will not allow any regime aggression. The regime will pay the price with heavy loses if it persists to violate the ceasefire and the agreement," Erdogan said.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria’s war, agreed on March 5 to halt hostilities in northwestern Syria after an escalation of clashes there displaced nearly a million people and brought the two sides to confrontation.

Support for Libya's government

The Turkish president also called to the international community to support Libya's legitimate government against warlord Khalifa Haftar who is warring Government of National Accord.

Recommended

"Once again, we invite the international community to support the country's legitimate government against the putschist Haftar," Erdogan said.

Turkey and Libya's governments signed a deal in 2019, preventing Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration and other regional states from violating maritime boundaries and cutting Tripoli and Ankara out of the resource-rich areas of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan also stressed that some countries are unhappy from the Turkey and Libya maritime demarcation agreement in the Mediterranean.

"However, this memorandum was also notified to the United Nations and the process was completed," Erdogan said.

Libya slid into turmoil after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled former ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Since 2014 rival factions based in Tripoli and the east have vied for power.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan