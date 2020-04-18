WORLD
Libyan government forces target Haftar militia
Haftar’s positions targeted after militias carried out attacks on civilian settlements using rockets that killed five and injured 18.
Libya's Government of National Accord forces take control of Sabratha and its Surman town from warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces within "Operation Peace Storm" in Sabratha, Libya on April 13, 2020. / AA
April 18, 2020

Libyan government forces on Friday attacked locations of militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in western Tripoli.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) military spokesman Mohammed Kanunu issued a statement on developments of Operation Volcano Rage and said there was an air raid on the Al Watiya airbase controlled by the militia.

Haftar’s locations were targeted after militias carried out attacks on civilian settlements using rockets that killed five and injured 18.

The Health Ministry spokesperson said a university dormitory allocated to the settlement of migrants in Libya was targeted by Haftar militias.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s militia since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

