Lebanese women banged pots and pans from their balconies in Beirut on Thursday to voice a resounding rejection of domestic violence.

Reports of domestic violence in the Mediterranean country have surged after a nationwide lockdown forced families to largely stay at home.

"This month there have been more than 230 (distress) calls so far, which is double the number (for the same period) last year," said Ghida Anani, the director of Abaad rights group.

As the echoes from banging on the pots filled neighbourhoods, some women hung up banners from their balconies.

"Lockdown not lockup," one banner read.

Other banners pointed women to a phone number that they can call for help.

Anani said the Lebanese government "has not made violence against women a priority."

But Abaad has worked with multiple UN agencies to present the government with a plan to combat domestic abuse.

"We are asking the cabinet to adopt alternative steps to offer life-saving services for women in Lebanon," Anani said.