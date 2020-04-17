The elderly are the demographic most at risk from the coronavirus with death rates for those infected with the disease over the age of 80 at around 15 percent.

Nowhere is this stark statistic on clearer display than at care homes across the US and UK where mass casualties have been reported because of the disease.

The nature of such homes means many people susceptible to the illnesses live in close proximity, allowing it to spread swiftly.

In both the US and UK, the problem is exacerbated by the lack of protective equipment for both residents and carers.

In one incident, police in the state of New Jersey found 17 bodies at a nursing home after receiving an anonymous tip.

These bodies were kept in “a makeshift morgue” within the home that was overwhelmingly crowded.

“The staff was overwhelmed by the number of bodies,” said Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson, adding that his officers helped move 13 bodies to a refrigerated trailer at another medical site.

New Jersey’s governor Phil Murphy said he had asked his attorney general to launch a wide-ranging investigation after becoming “outraged that bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up”.

The probe comes as officials across the United States grapple with mounting deaths at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Death toll in the thousands

New Jersey is not alone. According to NBC News, the coronavirus related death toll in long-term care facilities has more than doubled since last week, reaching 5,670 on April 16.

The data relied on information from 29 states, so there were more than a thousand facilities not added to the data.