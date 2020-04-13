Amnesty International criticised Myanmar's government on Monday, saying it has failed to safeguard freedom of expression and the rights of human rights defenders and activists.

The London-based rights organisation expressed disappointment that after four years in power, the government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has done little to change the country’s legal framework. Myanmar is scheduled to hold a general election late this year.

“Myanmar remains a country where the slightest criticism of the authorities can land you in jail,” the group's senior director for research, advocacy and policy, Clare Algar, said in a statement. “Environmental activists, poets and students are among those who have been arrested and prosecuted simply for expressing their opinions.”

'Politically motivated'

In a report issued Monday, the group noted that Suu Kyi was a target of the same repressive legal system during her previous years-long struggle to end military rule and bring democracy to the nation.

Amnesty International said it is especially alarming that journalists and activists are being detained during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five student activists were sent to prison for protesting against a government-ordered internet shutdown in Rakhine and Chin states in western Myanmar, it said.