Shelling across the de facto border between India and Pakistan killed three Kashmiri civilians and wounded two on Pakistani side of Kashmir, military officials from the two sides said on Sunday.

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged mortar and artillery shelling along the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region.

The sporadic exchanges began on Saturday and continued into Sunday.

Both countries claim the region in full, but rule only parts, and often accuse each other of breaching a 2003 ceasefire pact by shelling and firing across the LoC.

Pakistani troops targeted civilians living near the LoC, killing three people, including a child and a woman, and wounding five, Vijay Kumar, police chief of Kashmir, told Reuters news agency.

Pakistan blames Indian troops for ceasefire violations and targeting civilians in Kashmir.

Two Pakistani civilians were injured due to shelling from India, Major-General Babar Iftikhar of the public relations wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a Tweet.

