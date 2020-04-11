The head of the EU delegation to Turkey said on Friday the bloc cooperated with Turkey to fight the novel coronavirus.

Christian Berger told in a live broadcast that Turkey is one of the most important trade partners of the EU.

Underlining that the trade activities should continue regardless of the Covid-19 outbreak, he said people will not lose their jobs as production and trade continue.

When asked whether the EU would get stronger or weaker after the global crisis, he said the bloc is planning to come back stronger.

On Turkey’s accession process to the EU, he said the accession negotiations will start again when the political problems are solved.