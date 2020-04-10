Less than 1 percent of Austria's population is infected with the coronavirus, a study published on Friday found based on testing a representative sample of more than 1,500 people.

The first such study in continental Europe, led by pollster SORA which is known for projecting election results, aimed to provide a clearer picture of the total number of infections, given gaps in testing.

Austria's current policy is to test people with symptoms, especially if they have been to a known hotspot or in close contact with an infected person. That means many cases, such as people with no symptoms and those with no known contact to an at-risk area, go undetected.

"Based on this study, we believe that 0.33 percent of the population in Austria was acutely infected in early April," SORA co-founder Christoph Hofinger told a news conference. Given the margin of error, the figure was 95 percent likely to be between 0.12 percent and 0.76 percent.

Disproving UK's herd immunity theory

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose government commissioned the study and saw initial findings a few days ago, said on Monday that the rate of infection was around 1 percent. He said that disproved the idea of herd immunity – which requires widespread infection – as a viable policy option.