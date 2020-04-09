The EU on Thursday welcomed a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog blaming the Syrian regime for toxic attacks, and said it was ready to consider further sanctions on Damascus.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed the regime of Bashar al Assad for chemical attacks over the use of sarin and chlorine in 2017.

The EU's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell welcomed the report on behalf of the 27 members of the bloc.

"We fully support the report's findings and note with great concern its conclusions," he said.

"Those identified responsible for the use of chemical weapons must be held accountable for these reprehensible acts."