A global pandemic is no laughing matter…or is it?

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our behaviour significantly and instilled fear in many, but it has also led to an outpouring of humour.

Take for instance all the toilet-paper memes such as Jesus-multiplying-TP-rolls, or the video with the guy who cleans the New York Subway turnstile only to jump over it. Or the picture of a Bosnian Gastarbeiter (migrant worker) in Germany in his living room with a cement mixer "working-from-home" meme. Then there's the universal yelling-woman-cool-cat meme and all the Halal memes (with their equivalents from other religions).

Some of the initial jokes poked fun at people and politicians taking the pandemic too lightly, laughing it off or chalking it up to some made-up internet fad. Most countries aimed jokes at their political leadership which could be classified under the 'emperor-has-no-clothes' category.

The US with its terribly late response to corona, in the middle of an electoral campaign, quite naturally gravitated to jokes relating to US politics and the continuous absurdity of the American president, for instance, when he rated the response to the outbreak as a '10'.

Some jokes reveal panic or mock panic. Most jokes, just like in Roberto Benini's Life is Wonderful, seem to be a way of coping with fear just as excessive hoarding or panic-buying is a way to handle anxiety.

Many of us who have experienced war or been refugees have seen this before. A sign of authenticity in any creative endeavour that deals with catastrophes is that it can relate to a local sense of humour. The same holds true for the coronavirus pandemic.

The endless feed of jokes is revealing of our cultural make-up and how we are changing. As Swedes with multiple ethnic origins – Bosnian, Pakistani, Turkish, German, Kashmiri – and intimate experiences with many other cultures, we can recognise the styles of humour particular to those cultures we belong to. But we are also global subjects, like so many of us these days, and can see how humour has become more transnational.

Some jokes are so local that they are untranslatable and we would need an essay for each to convey their meaning, but most of them, however local, are not terribly hard to get. In many ways, humour is becoming more and more 'born translated'.

For instance, the following joke is entirely symptomatic of the culture of jealousy in the Balkans but translates across borders. It comes from the saying that Bosnians can forgive each other for anything except success: A man sees that his neighbour contracted the coronavirus and says, "Not fair, why did he get it and I didn't?"

Let's take a look at a few examples from Bosnia, Sweden, Pakistan, Turkey, and the US to explore the similarities and differences.

In certain cultures, it's entirely commonplace for cut lines or to look for ways to skip waiting - which for us living in Sweden where the queue system is written in stone, is quite incredible.

In Mahmutovic's hometown, decades after the war, they installed queue-number machines, but then people would jump over each other to get to the machines, and then, ignore the numbers, still cutting in line.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, a typical meme is a picture of a bus with spaced out passengers with the caption: "In Sweden, we do not sit close to each other. We are best at avoiding company. This crisis was made for us."

Third-culture

While the memes and jokes during this pandemic are a direct satire of our local contexts, they have universal appeal.

The image of the Bosnian Gastarbeiter (migrant worker) with a cement mixer in his home with the caption "working from home" refers to the fact that generations of Balkan people have sought luck in the German Paradise, but, although so many are now educated and have positions in all sectors of German society, the myth (and the reality) of the Gastarbeiter still returns to hard labour.

Just like the first wave of Balkan memes were ethnically charged, South Asian jokes and memes during the first week were directed towards 'others' and 'us'. South Asia often descends into Pakistan vs India, and so it stood for corona as well.

One video circulating on the internet showed an unknown Indian leader claiming that donkeys travelling from Pakistan to China were eaten by the Chinese and brought the corona and the cure is to "go mutra" ('holy' urine from cows).

The corona conspiracies in Pakistan were not any less absurd. Some of the memes stung local imams who in their sermons blame 'the kuffar' for everything, and this time they said corona was a punishment from God - and then they were themselves infected.