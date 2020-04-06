Soaring numbers of Covid-19 deaths in Ecuador's city of Guayaquil have led to a shortage of coffins, forcing locals to resort to using cardboard boxes, city authorities said.

Authorities in the Pacific port city said they had received a donation of 1,000 pressed cardboard caskets from local producers, and delivered them for use in two local cemeteries.

"It's so they can meet demand," a city hall spokesman said. "There are either no coffins in the city or they are extremely expensive."

Ecuador has reported 3,646 cases of the coronavirus, including 180 deaths, the majority of them occurring in Guayaquil and its surrounding province of Guayas.

Businessman Santiago Olivares, who owns a chain of funeral homes, said his company was unable to keep up with demand.

"I sold the 40 that I had at the downtown branch, and 40 others from my headquarters. I had to order 10 more at the weekend and they've run out," Olivares said.