WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rwanda finds genocide grave that could contain 30,000 bodies
Efforts to exhume bodies are challenged by the African nation's coronavirus-related lockdown, as it marks 26th anniversary of genocide that killed around 800,000.
Rwanda finds genocide grave that could contain 30,000 bodies
A visitor looks at an exhibition displaying pictures of the Rwandan Genocide victims donated by survivors at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6, 2019. / Reuters Archive
April 5, 2020

A valley dam that authorities in Rwanda say could contain about 30,000 bodies has been discovered more than a quarter-century after the country's genocide in which 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed.

Word of the valley dam and the bodies it held emerged as many people convicted in the genocide are being released from prison after serving their sentences and offering new information on mass graves. 

Other information on the dam came from nearby residents.

"The challenge we face now is that the valley dam contains water, but we are trying to dry it up," Naphtal Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of genocide survivor organisation Ibuka, told The Associated Press. 

The valley is outside the capital, Kigali, in the country’s east.

Authorities said the dam was dug years before the genocide to provide water for rice farming.

Most significant discovery 

Recommended

The discovery is being called the most significant in years, and 50 bodies have been exhumed so far in efforts that are challenged by the East African nation's coronavirus-related lockdown.

Rwanda on Tuesday marks the 26th anniversary of the genocide.

But because of the lockdown, the country will follow events on television and social media as gatherings are banned.

'Decent burial'

Every now and then, as graves of genocide victims are discovered, some survivors question whether true reconciliation can be realised if perpetrators of the killings conceal information about where people were buried.

Exhuming bodies during the coronavirus pandemic is very challenging since people cannot gather, Ahishakiye said. 

"But we try our best so that we give the dead a decent burial."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin