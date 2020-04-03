On 16th of March 2020, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) confirmed the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the country. The patient was a Somali citizen returning from China.

Eleven days later, the country reported its third Covid-19 cases. Two of the patients were Somali citizens returning from overseas, while the third was a foreign national working for the UN mission in Somalia. Currently, Somalia has five total confirmed cases.

To curb the spread of the virus, the FGS closed down educational institutions, suspended all domestic and international flights, earmarked $5 million to combat the outbreak and embarked on a public awareness campaign to ensure the public absorbs prevention measures and strengthens hygiene.

The government distributed preventive medical items (face masks, testing kits, and protective clothing) donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to 54 African countries. The country even sent 20 doctors to help Italy contain the deadly pandemic.

Challenges

However, Somalia's capacity to manage the Covid-19 public health threat is a cause for concern.

The country's health infrastructure is severely undermined due to years of conflict and the state's fragility. Somalia's Ministry of Health suffers from a shortage of equipment, in particular ICU and ventilator capacity, medicines and qualified health workers.

There is even a possibility the Chinese testing kits donated to Somalia may not work correctly given the experiences of countries that found some Chinese equipment faulty .

Another challenge is the conflict and protracted displacement across the country. There are about 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDP) in Somalia, who often live in overcrowded and under-served camps.

IDPs are at risk because they live in confined environments, often in unhygienic and unsanitary conditions with little access to clean water, and people in the camps are already exposed to several illnesses.

Many people in the camps have underlying conditions, and child malnourishment is a protracted challenge.

What makes matters even worse is the spread of misinformation on the pandemic. There's a persistent narrative among the society that Covid-19 is a hoax engineered by the political elite to accumulate money from aid donors or that the disease does not kill practising Muslims.

The armed conflict in Somalia didn't even skip a beat when the first confirmed case of Covid-19 was announced. The Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab continues to launch deadly operations against state targets while not allowing genuine coronavirus-related information to disseminate in the areas it controls. Their narrative is that it is "spread by crusader forces who have invaded the country" threatening people against taking foreign aid. The good news is that Muslim clerics in the country have tried to counter Al Shabaab's propaganda.

Al Shabaab's attacks come against the backdrop of a plea from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier last week for an immediate global ceasefire in all conflicts to "focus together on the true fight" against Covid-19.

Al Shabaab's attacks and its clashes with Somali security forces will accelerate the displacement and movement of people, compounding the situation and hindering efforts to contain a broader outbreak.

Last but not least, there is a cultural barrier stemming from Somalia's culture of communal living — a standard practice, in which extended (and usually numerous) family members live together in dense, overcrowded homes.