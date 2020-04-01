WORLD
4 MIN READ
Saudi official urges Muslims to delay Hajj plans over virus
The kingdom closed off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to foreigners over the coronavirus fears, a step which wasn’t taken even during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide.
Saudi official urges Muslims to delay Hajj plans over virus
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on August 13, 2019. / Reuters Archive
April 1, 2020

A senior Saudi official urged more than one million Muslims intending to travel to Islam's holiest sites to perform the Hajj to delay making plans this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, according to reports Wednesday, comments that suggested the pilgrimage could be cancelled.

In February, the kingdom took the extraordinary decision to close off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to foreigners over the virus, a step which wasn’t taken even during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide.

Restrictions have tightened in the kingdom as it grapples with over 1,500 confirmed cases of the new virus.

The kingdom has reported 10 deaths so far. The Middle East has more than 71,000 confirmed cases of the virus, most of those in Iran, and over 3,300 deaths.

Saudi Arabia has barred people from entering or exiting three major cities, including Mecca and Medina, and imposed a nighttime curfew across the country. Like other countries around the world and in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has suspended all inbound and outbound commercial flights.

'Safety of Muslims'

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is prepared to secure the safety of all Muslims and nationals,” Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Banten told state television.

“That's why we have requested from all Muslims around the world to hold on to signing any agreements until we have a clear vision.”

Recommended

Each year, up to 2 million Muslims perform the Hajj, a pilgrimage that draws the faithful from around the world.

The Hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims to perform once in their lifetime, is seen as a chance to wipe clean past sins and bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims.

Standing in Mecca in front of the Kaaba that Muslims pray toward five times daily, Banten also said the kingdom was already providing care for 1,200 pilgrims stuck in the holy city due to global travel restrictions. A number of them are being quarantined in hotels in Mecca, he said.

'Be patient'

The state-run Saudi Press Agency cited Banten's remarks in stories early Wednesday, saying that Muslims should “be patient” in making their plans for the Hajj.

The pilgrimage was expected to begin in late July this year.

The kingdom’s Al Saud ruling family stakes its legitimacy in this oil-rich nation on overseeing and protecting the Hajj sites. 

Saudi King Salman, whose country is presiding over the Group of 20 nations this year, has said his government will cover the costs treatment of all coronavirus patients in the country, including visitors, foreign residents and those residing illegally.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin