The nineteenth century German philosopher Freidrich Nietzsche once asked: “Is life not a thousand times too short for us to bore ourselves?”

That’s a question millions around the world, with the privilege of self-isolating themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic, now find themselves forced to confront.

Many developed states have either ordered mandatory curfews or strongly advised people to stay at home for all but essential trips. In some cases people are now starting their third week at home with the possibility that they could be stuck there for months more.

For many of those under lockdown, there may be remote working obligations, child care responsibilities, Zoom hangouts, exercise, or a newly found penchant for cleaning or cooking to provide a break from the tedium.

Nevertheless, the spectre of boredom lurks, appearing most frequently after a long and unsuccessful trawl of offerings on Netflix or when a book or mobile phone can no longer hold the attention. A pang of ache in the wrist while refreshing a Twitter feed can give way to that most dreaded of questions: “So what now?”

Why do we get bored?

The consequences of boredom are not trivial. Psychologists have long documented its link to the development of harmful habits, such as binge eating and substance abuse. People who are bored are also at heightened risk of developing depression and anxiety.

But at the same time, philosophers and scientists have had a hard time defining what boredom actually is and why we feel it.

A 2012 paper by psychologist John D Eastwood summarises boredom as “the aversive experience of wanting, but being unable, to engage in satisfying activity.”

Eastwood based that definition on the synthesis of four rival theories for the phenomenon. These are: the arousal, existential, psychodynamic, and cognitive theories of boredom.

For the sake of brevity and relevance, let’s single out two of those.

The first- the arousal theory- seems most relevant to boredom induced by the lockdown. Eastwood’s paper defines it as the “nonoptimal arousal that ensues when there is a mismatch between an individual’s needed arousal and the availability of environmental stimulation.”

Put simply, we feel the urge to be stimulated but our environment is not able to satisfy that need.

Coronavirus-related lockdowns have restricted our stimulatory environments to our homes and social media. Whereas before the pandemic, there were cafes, nightclubs, and football stadiums, now we have only the contents and members of our homes, as well as those we can reach virtually through technology.

The second, the existential theory, has a more broader explanation on the phenomenon of boredom but can perhaps provide a way out of our current tedious impasse.

We will allow Eastwood to provide his definition before going our own way.

The York University academic explains: “Existential theories argue that boredom is caused by a lack of life meaning or purpose; boredom ensues when an individual gives up on or fails to articulate and participate in activities that are consistent with his values.”

He further describes existential boredom as: “A sense of emptiness, meaninglessness and a paralysis of agency- the bored individual is unable to find impetus for action.”

Boredom and the meaning of life

It seems like a dramatic jump to go from discussing the boredom felt while trying to find something good to watch on Netflix to talking about the meaning of life, but the two are intertwined, at least according to the existentialists.