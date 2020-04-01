Even as a pandemic rages across the world, keeping yourself indoors all the time can be tough. We are used to going out to shopping malls, parks or bars and many of us never imagined spending so much time sitting on a sofa watching Netflix - no matter how nice that might have seemed before the virus emerged.

For some it’s too much to handle. And so despite the lockdowns and partial curfews that have been put in place in dozens of countries, desperate individuals try to circumvent police blockades with excuses that can be bewildering.

Here are a few stories that speak of the desperation some people feel to escape from the confines of one’s own home (or mind).

1- A matter of a beehive

In the UK countryside town of Cullompton, police have stopped and fined people for going out unnecessarily. On a recent evening, the top two reasons people gave local police for taking a drive or a walk were: I’m taking a beehive to a field or I’m taking a PlayStation to my friend’s house.

Talk about ingenuity.

That’s just one of the many excuses used to escape home quarantine.

In Oxfordshire, police stopped a man and his son for driving around town and hunting for Pokemon, the virtual creatures of the game, which was a craze among young people in 2017.

When police in Dorset questioned beachgoers for breaching the lockdown, these are the explanation they received:

“I need to paint my beach hut”, and “I am out for health and safety reasons, to check on the sea for fishing tomorrow.”

The UK has seen a steady rise in the number of infected people and deaths from the coronavirus. On Tuesday, it reported 393 fatalities - the largest single-day surge - as the total death toll increased to more than 1,700.

The death of a 13-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has added to the anxiety of officials and the public.

In a speedily introduced law last month, police were handed powers to fine people for gathering in groups of more than two or stepping out without a valid reason.

Last week, Derbyshire Police shared a video showing people visiting a hiking site despite warnings against doing so.

But in a country where police don’t even carry weapons, there have been concerns that law enforcement is using heavy-handed tactics to keep people in line.

"This is what a police state is like. It's a state in which the government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers' wishes,” Lord Sumption, a former Supreme Court judge, told BBC radio.

2 - Off for a hunt

In New Zealand, people are using what police say are “abysmal excuses” to flout a nationwide lockdown that was imposed last week to control the spread of the pandemic.

While the majority are following instructions, some of them give reasons to police that can hardly be taken seriously.

For instance, a person told police that he was going to water a friend’s garden and in another case, a person drove 20 kilometres from New Brighton to the Waimakariri River to walk their dogs.