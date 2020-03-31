Turkish defence and electronics firms are teaming up to produce 5,000 ventilators to help treat coronavirus patients, the head of a military drone manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Baykar Chief Executive Haluk Bayraktar said 100 engineers from his company, defence contractor Aselsan and household electronics maker Arcelik were working together to have the ventilators ready by the end of May.

They will be accelerating production of a ventilator made by Turkish biomedical company Biosys, of which only 12 are currently being used.

"Initially, we are racing to deliver 1,000 ventilators by mid-April," he told Reuters, adding that they would be handed over to Turkey's Health Ministry.

Turkey diagnosed its first coronavirus patient less than three weeks ago, but the number of cases has surged since then to more than 13,000, with 847 people in intensive care.

Governments and hospitals globally have pleaded with manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients struggling to breathe.

Bayraktar said some components were currently being procured from abroad while his company and Aselsan set up a domestic supply network for the ventilator components.

The military companies will make the parts for the ventilator, which will be mass produced by Arcelik.