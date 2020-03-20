Iraq's borders with Iran, Turkey and Syria are shut down. Bars, cafes and schools are shut, and the streets are empty. The country is fighting yet another war, this time against a microscopic organism.

Fears of Covid-19 are spreading among wartorn communities. Even Daesh has warned its members and other followers to steer clear of Europe and issued tips to avoid the virus. The region is on edge, and largely because of vulnerable and displaced populations whose access to healthcare is limited.

In Kurdish-controlled northern Iraq, mostly aligned with the country’s borders, citizens who travelled to China and Iran are now being treated and quarantined.

Dr Bjar Ali, who works with the diagnostic hospital in Erbil told TRT World that many of the patients he has seen were not immediately “symptomatic,” and initially came because of their travels, however, he admits, transmission to the local communities is a grave concern.

“There was always war. When you look in the sky, the air is not clear. [Our] immune systems are not good for us. There are many people smoking, making them susceptible. Fortunately, we don’t have many cases.”

That is, he admits, for now. What makes the threat of Covid-19 more dangerous is that the virus has plenty of asymptomatic carriers that could be spreading the virus without even knowing it.

The patients he is treating continue to have “shortness of breath or a cough.” And while they presently have enough testing kits and medicine, any major outbreak would create a shortage. Ali is warning people to stay in their homes, exercise, avoid public gatherings and smoking.

Across Iraq, there are nearly 200 cases and deaths have crept into double digits at the time of writing. Iraq’s central health ministry did not return calls to discuss how they are expanding their efforts and reports suggest there aren’t enough doctors in the country to address the crisis. In a Central Intelligence Agency review three years ago, it suggested there were only .82 doctors for every 1,000 people. The Kurdish regional government plans to create make-shift facilities to support patients in the event of further transmission of the virus. But then, the question remains, will it be enough?

Most hospitals across Iraq are designated to one area of expertise, whether it be heart surgery, neurology or perhaps infectious diseases. Movement in the country over the last decade has shifted significantly and since the end of the battle for Mosul in July 2017, much of the rebuilding efforts are still unfinished. So people are packed in family homes or still displaced in camps.

Beyond the communities and refugee concerns in Iraq, Syria is even more deeply fractured. From Aleppo to Idlib and other areas, millions of people have little access to basic survival supply, let alone adequate healthcare.

In a podcast released by a non-governmental organisation, Preemptive Love Coalition, (PLC), representative Ben Irwin said, “If this happens, refugees in crowded shelters with limited access to medicine will be among the hardest hit. They are chronically exhausted from years of living in survival mode, many are malnourished, continuous exposure to the cold, rain have compromised their immune systems, and they're living in close quarters with each other. They're living in the perfect conditions for the disease to spread quickly....how do you wash your hands frequently when you have no source of water?”

The organisation works with local partners in the region to operate mobile clinics but there are always significant risks.