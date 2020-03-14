Wall Street stocks concluded a bruising week on a positive note Friday, rallying as President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency and set the stage for more testing in the United States.

A late-afternoon surge enabled the Dow to finish almost 2,000 points higher, or 9.4 percent, at 23,185.62, nearly reversing the losses from Thursday, when the blue-chip index suffered its worst session since 1987.

The furious rally at the end showed volatility remains elevated in markets, a trend also apparent in Europe where major bourses gained but finished well below session highs as the World Health Organization targets Europe as the new epicentre of the pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the continent now had "more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China".

He described it as a "tragic milestone", and warned that it was impossible to say when the virus would peak globally.

The overall death toll jumped to more than 5,000 across the planet, including nearly 1,500 in Europe, with total infections topping 140,000 across the planet.

After initially being viewed as a China-centered problem, the virus has become a global pandemic, raising fears of a global recession as major economies grind to a halt and professional sports leagues and entertainment events are cancelled.

"In mere weeks, the market has shifted gears from a transitory health scare to a full-blown global recession," said AxiCorp market strategist Stephen Innes.

"Global supply chains are no longer just 'disrupted' but are now in the process of shutting down completely," he added.

Global markets melted down especially hard on Thursday, with some bourses suffering their worst declines in history.

That set the stage for Friday's bounce, but the gains in Europe did not approach the losses of the prior day.