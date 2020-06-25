TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence operations rescue scores of hostages in 11 years
The rescue operations were mostly carried out in geographies where instability prevailed. Those rescued include citizens from UK, the Netherlands, Lebanon, France, Russia, Kosovo, Belgium, Japan, Iraq and Italy from terrorist groups.
Turkish intelligence operations rescue scores of hostages in 11 years
Italian aid worker Silvia Romano is seen in a bulletproof jacket after being rescued by Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT). / AA
June 25, 2020

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has helped rescue 170 hostages in international operations over the past 11 years, according to security sources on Thursday.

This May, MIT helped rescue a kidnapped Italian aid worker Silvia Constanza Romano, 25, in Somalia. 

Romano was abducted in Kenya’s southeastern coastal town of Chakama in Kenya in November 2018.

Over the past 11 years, MIT helped reunite 138 Turkish citizens with their families, and also played a role in rescuing 32 foreigners.

READ MORE: Turkish intelligence agency rescues a kidnapped Italian citizen in Kenya

Recommended

The rescue operations were mostly carried out in geographies where instability prevailed, and Syria was the country where the most hostages were rescued.

Out of total 31 rescue operations carried out since 2009, the vast majority of them were conducted in coordination with authorities of the relevant country.

The organisation rescued the citizens of the UK, the Netherlands, Lebanon, France, Russia, Kosovo, Belgium, Japan, Iraq, Algeria, Malaysia, Dagestan, South Africa and Italy from terrorist groups, which were taken hostage mainly in conflict zones.

Defence experts regard Turkey's MIT as a competent and reliable ally in rescue operations.

READ MORE: 'Turkish intel helps cross-border operations succeed' - Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan