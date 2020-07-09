Pakistan has invited India to file a review against a military court's death sentence last year on Indian navy commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav on charges of espionage and sabotage.

“While Commander Jadhav’s mercy petition is still pending, India is invited to file review and reconsideration petition to give effect to the Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The convicted spy had refused to lodge an appeal against his conviction and will try instead for a military pardon, a Pakistani official earlier said.

"Commander Jadhav refused to file a petition for the review and the reconsideration for his sentence and conviction," said attorney general official Ahmad Irfan.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in 2016 in Pakistan's restive southwestern province of Balochistan – a region where Islamabad has long accused New Delhi of backing separatist militants.

He was sentenced to death by a closed Pakistani military tribunal in 2017, and New Delhi later took the matter up with the International Court of Justice.

Rejecting the right to appeal

While rejecting most of the remedies sought by New Delhi, which included the annulment of Jadhav's conviction, his release and subsequent return to India, the Hague-based world court in July 2019 had ordered Islamabad to 'review' the sentence, and he was later offered the right to appeal.

"He instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition", Irfan added.

He said Pakistan had written to the Indian high commission inviting it to file an appeal on Jadghav's behalf.

Confession

Following the announcement of Jadhav's arrest, Islamabad released a video of the spy in which he confessed to having been tasked to "plan, coordinate and organise espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi".

India's foreign affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said late on Wednesday that Jadhav "has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case". "Pakistan is only seeking to create an illusion of remedy," he added.

Indian officials maintain Jadhav retired from the navy in 2001 and was running a logistics business in Iran, where he was kidnapped and brought to Pakistan and forced to confess.

New Delhi has not provided any details of his travel and abduction in Iran to back the claims.