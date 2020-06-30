Three Myanmar military officers have been found guilty by a court-martial investigating atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in conflict-ridden Rakhine state.

The rare action against military members was announced by the army on Tuesday as Myanmar faces charges of genocide at the United Nations' top court over a brutal 2017 crackdown against the Rohingya.

Some 750,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, with accounts of widespread murder, rape and arson.

Estimates from survivors in Bangladesh put the death toll in the hundreds.

'Guilty verdict'

After initially denying the allegations, the military started court-martial proceedings in September, admitting there had been "weakness in following instructions" in the village.

The commander-in-chief's office announced on Tuesday the court-martial had "confirmed the guilty verdict" and sentenced three officers.

No details were provided on the perpetrators, their crimes or sentences.

Rights groups Amnesty International called the lack of transparency on the court-martial "alarming".

"Closed-door trials shrouded in secrecy, and marred by a lack of independence in the military judiciary system, are not the way to end military impunity in Myanmar," said Amnesty's Ming Yu Hah.