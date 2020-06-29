Lawmakers in Mississippi voted to remove the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States' racist past.

The measure passed on Sunday with a 91-23 majority vote in the House of Representatives, triggering cheers in the Senate gallery. A few hours later, the Senate voted 37-14 for the bill.

Democratic senator John Horhn said changing the flag was a "big step... in the journey we are on to recognise everybody's God-given humanity and self-worth."

Senators celebrated with cheers, hugs and fist-bumps.

Mississippi is the only American state to incorporate the Confederate standard on its official flag, after nearby Georgia dropped it in 2003.

The criss-crossed diagonal stars pattern was used by southern troops, including Mississippians, during the 1861-1865 American Civil War – the bloody conflict that brought an end to slavery – and for many it remains a symbol of the country's dark racial legacy.

The bill calls for a nine-member commission to design a new flag that does not use the Confederate standard and does include the phrase "In God, We Trust."

State residents would vote on the design in November.

If they reject the new design, Mississippi will go without a state flag until a new design is approved.

Votes in both houses of the state's legislature followed weeks of mounting pressure and hours of impassioned debate.

"This is an opportunity for us to find a flag that’s unifying for all Mississippians, and that's what we’re going to do," House speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, told cheering legislators, the Clarion Ledger newspaper reported.

Governor Tate Reeves, who had sought to side-step the debate, said Saturday t hat he would sign the bill into law.

Racial injustice has been the subject of a renewed and fiery national conversation in the US since the death in May of unarmed African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

His death ignited mass protests and civil unrest across the country that has also led to the destruction of statues of former Confederate military leaders.

'Symbol of terror'