Turkey has slammed remarks by Greek and EU officials critical of Ankara’s handling of the migrant issue along its borders, calling them an attempt to whitewash Athens' human rights violations.

It came after the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said Brussels was determined to protect its frontiers as he visited the Evros border area on Wednesday, the scene of clashes in March after Turkey said it would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from going to Europe.

After accompanying Borrell to the border, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias accused Turkey of encouraging a fresh surge of migrants into Europe.

Turkey has "once again declared that its land borders to Europe are open," following a brief respite during the pandemic, he said.

"At the same time, its coastguard escort boats (are) laden with migrants to the Greek islands."

The remarks this Wednesday by Greek Foreign Minister Dendias and EU foreign policy chief Borrell at the Turkish-Greek border show Greece's effort to cover up its crimes against asylum seekers under the EU umbrella, said Hami Aksoy, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman, on Thursday.

"The fact that the EU Commission is a partner to this is exemplary," Aksoy said.

Aksoy cited the words of Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe commissioner for human rights, saying that it is the moral and legal obligation of member states to respect and protect the dignity of asylum seekers.

"Instead of blaming our country, we invite the EU and Greece to fulfil their personal responsibilities once again and to respect the rights of asylum seekers," he said.

READ MORE:Generous Turkey hosts largest number of refugees in world – UN official

Violence by Greek border guards

This March, after Turkey stopped trying to block asylum seekers from reaching Greece’s border by land, Greek border guards wounded hundreds of asylum seekers and killed several.