International law will determine Libya's future, Turkey's vice president said on Wednesday.

"Putschists should know that it will be on the legitimate basis of international law that will determine the future of peace in Libya," Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday.

With Tripoli's "decisive stance" and Turkey's support, all "games and traps have been thwarted," he added, speaking at a ceremony at Yozgat in central Anatolia.

Oktay said Turkey would back "its Libyan brothers until peace, tranquillity and justice are established in the country."

He emphasised that those who "could not propose any approach towards resolution" to the conflict between the war-torn country's internationally recognised government and renegade general Khalifa Haftar are beginning to "make noise" as Haftar began to lose territory.

