TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
International law to determine future of Libya: Turkey
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay says the main determinant of Libya's future is international law.
International law to determine future of Libya: Turkey
Libyan protesters attend a demonstration to demand an end to Khalifa Haftar's offensive against Tripoli in Martyrs' Square in central Tripoli. / Reuters
June 24, 2020

International law will determine Libya's future, Turkey's vice president said on Wednesday.

"Putschists should know that it will be on the legitimate basis of international law that will determine the future of peace in Libya," Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday.

With Tripoli's "decisive stance" and Turkey's support, all "games and traps have been thwarted," he added, speaking at a ceremony at Yozgat in central Anatolia.

Oktay said Turkey would back "its Libyan brothers until peace, tranquillity and justice are established in the country."

He emphasised that those who "could not propose any approach towards resolution" to the conflict between the war-torn country's internationally recognised government and renegade general Khalifa Haftar are beginning to "make noise" as Haftar began to lose territory.

READ MORE: Libyan war: Where key international players stand

Recommended

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar's militias.

The UN recognises the Libyan government headed by Fayez al Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli battles Haftar's militias.

The government had launched Operation Peace Storm last March to counter Haftar's attacks on Tripoli and recently liberated strategic locations including Tarhuna, his final stronghold in western Libya.

READ MORE: How many times has Haftar broken peace initiatives in Libya?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan