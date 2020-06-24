A powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least five people.

The magnitude 7.4 quake on Tuesday swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca.

Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage from the quake, including broken windows and collapsed walls.

Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said a second person was killed in an apparent house collapse in the tiny mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec, and said a third died in circumstances he did not explain.

Federal civil defence authorities reported two more deaths: a worker at the state-run oil company, Pemex, fell to his death from a refinery structure, and a man died in the Oaxaca village of San Agustin Amatengo when a wall fell on him.

Pemex also said the quake caused a fire at its refinery in the Pacific coast city of Salina Cruz, relatively near the epicentre.

It said one worker was injured and the flames were quickly extinguished. Churches, bridges and highways also suffered damage during the quake.

Lopez Obrador said there had been more than 140 aftershocks, most of them small.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

Many not wearing mask despite pandemic

Groups of people still milled around in close proximity on streets and sidewalks in some neighborhoods of the capital about an hour after the quake.

Many were not wearing masks despite past appeals from municipal officials for them to do so as a way to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Inside a Mexico City military barracks converted to Covid-19 hospital, medical staff suited in protective equipment tried to calm anxious patients. Unable to evacuate isolation areas, patients huddled under a large beam in the women's ward while a nurse tried to calm one having a panic attack.

Teresa Juarez could only wish for it to pass quickly from her hospital bed where she lay connected to oxygen. Diabetic and with high blood pressure, Juarez said she thought about her five children. “It's horrible, you're here and you don't know what to do,” she said.