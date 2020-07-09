Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused "criminal hooligans" of driving the violence in protests that have erupted in Belgrade and other cities over his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clouds of tear gas and smoke filled central Belgrade on Wednesday evening for a second night after a peaceful gathering descended into confrontations between protesters and police, 10 of whom were reported injured by the government.

The first demonstration was triggered on Tuesday after Vucic announced the return of a weekend curfew to combat the second surge of coronavirus infections.

The president later backtracked on the plan but the protests continued, turning into a general rebuke of his government's handling of the crisis.

"The lockdown would have been the most efficient measure ... but we decided to take this interim step instead," Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told reporters after the crisis group meeting.

She did not rule out weekend lockdowns in the future if the new set of measures fails to yield results, warning that the healthcare system in the capital Belgrade was "about to break up" due to a high number of patients.

Critics accuse the authorities of under-reporting the death toll and hastily lifting almost all virus restrictions ahead of a national election in late June.

The poll, which was boycotted by much of the opposition, cemented Vucic's grip on power.

"I have promised you that we will be able to protect peace and stability, despite the violent attacks by criminal hooligans which shock us all," Vucic said as he travelled to Paris for a meeting with his French counterpart, according to state broadcaster RTS.

He has branded the protesters – who pull from a wide spectrum of political leanings – as "fascists" and conspiracy theorists.

Rights groups accuse the 50-year-old of amassing autocratic rule overSerbia during his nearly eight years in power, first as prime minister and now as president.

Scenes of police brutality