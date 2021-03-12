Beijing’s top official in charge of Hong Kong policy has likened China’s plans for electoral reform in the semi-autonomous territory and the imposition of a security law to a “combination of punches” to quell unrest in the southern city.

Hong Kong was rocked by massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019 against Beijing's encroachment on its unique freedoms.

The Chinese government has since cracked down on the opposition, arresting dozens of activists and smothering the street movement with a draconian national security law.

On Thursday it moved to ensure only "patriots" run the city, when an annual rubber-stamp parliament voted for sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, including powers to veto candidates.

The plan was swiftly pilloried by the US, EU and Britain, the city's former colonial ruler which handed control of the territory to Beijing in 1997 under a special "one country, two systems" arrangement.

'A combination of punches'

A Beijing official in charge of Hong Kong policy told reporters on Friday the "chaos" of recent years showed that the city's electoral system has "clear loopholes and shortcomings".

Alongside the national security law, the move represents "a combination of punches, to... effectively manage the ongoing chaos", said Zhang Xiaoming, of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.

The problem in Hong Kong is a "political one", he said, repeating an often-used, but unproven, allegation by Beijing that outside forces are fomenting disruption in the financial hub.

"It is a contest between a seizure of power and countering the seizure, subversion and counter-subversion, infiltration and counter-infiltration," Zhang said.

"We have no room for concession on this issue."

A minimally invasive surgery

With changes, Hong Kong's influential Election Committee, which selects the city's leader and is already stacked with Beijing loyalists, will be expanded to 1,500 representatives, up from 1,200.

"To be precise, this is a minimally invasive surgery," Zhang said of the reform proposals.

"Minimally invasive surgery is characterised by small wounds, deep penetration, and quicker postoperative recovery."