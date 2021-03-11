WORLD
4 MIN READ
China's lawmakers endorse Beijing appoint Hong Kong election candidates
China's parliament votes to change Hong Kong's electoral system, including plans to grant Beijing veto powers over lawmaker candidates, reducing the number elected by the public.
China's lawmakers endorse Beijing appoint Hong Kong election candidates
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says that being a patriot does not mean you have to "love" the Chinese Communist Party. / AP
March 11, 2021

China's ceremonial legislature has endorsed the ruling Communist Party's latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory's leaders.

Changes endorsed by the National People's Congress on Thursday would give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong's lawmakers, reducing the number elected by the public.

The measure adds to a crackdown against a protest movement in Hong Kong against Beijing. 

The vote by NPC delegates was 2,895-0, with 1 abstention. 

The body routinely endorses party plans by unanimous votes or overwhelming majorities.

Carrie Lam defends plan to rewrite electoral landscape 

Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that being a patriot does not mean you have to "love" the Chinese Communist Party.

"The Hong Kong government and I firmly support the decision and express our gratitude from the bottom of our hearts," Lam said.

"It's not to screen out the opposition... it's about upholding the important principle of patriots administering Hong Kong," she said.

READ MORE: China to tighten vetting of Hong Kong lawmakers

Beijing wants 'patriotic' government in Hong Kong

The decision aims to place the power of governing the city "firmly in the hands of forces that are patriotic and love Hong Kong", according to parliamentary spokesman Wang Chen.

Although the exact shape of the latest changes is unclear in China's opaque political system, the vote clears the path towards a "qualification vetting system" for the electoral process in Hong Kong.

Recommended

A Beijing-controlled election committee in the city would also be tasked with "electing a large proportion of Legislative Council members," he added, referring to the city's LegCo assembly.

The move is a "setback" for Hong Kong's progress on democratic development since 1997, said Bernard Chan, a top advisor to city leader Carrie Lam, this week.

"Over the last 23 years, we clearly didn't do a good job to show to the central government that these so-called political reforms are actually helping 'One Country, Two Systems'," Chan told AFP news agency.

READ MORE:Protesting crowds gather outside Hong Kong court after dissidents charged

Hong Kong's semi-autonomy

China had committed to giving Hong Kong a degree of autonomy when it reverted from British colonial rule in 1997, a status that has unravelled in recent months –– drawing international criticism.

Until recently Hong Kong has maintained a veneer of choice, allowing a small and vocal opposition to flourish at certain local elections.

Generally when Hong Kongers are allowed to vote, they vote in droves for anti-Beijing candidates.

In recent years, however, authorities have ramped up the disqualification of politicians either sitting in the city's semi-elected legislature or standing as candidates, based on their political views.

Last month Hong Kong announced its own plans to pass a law vetting all public officials for their political loyalty to Beijing.

Wang had said the "chaos in Hong Kong society shows that there are obvious loopholes and defects in the current electoral system", giving an opportunity for "anti-China forces in Hong Kong" to seize power.

READ MORE: UK launches special visa scheme for Hong Kongers

SOURCE:AP, AFP
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister