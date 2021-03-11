China's ceremonial legislature has endorsed the ruling Communist Party's latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory's leaders.

Changes endorsed by the National People's Congress on Thursday would give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong's lawmakers, reducing the number elected by the public.

The measure adds to a crackdown against a protest movement in Hong Kong against Beijing.

The vote by NPC delegates was 2,895-0, with 1 abstention.

The body routinely endorses party plans by unanimous votes or overwhelming majorities.

Carrie Lam defends plan to rewrite electoral landscape

Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that being a patriot does not mean you have to "love" the Chinese Communist Party.

"The Hong Kong government and I firmly support the decision and express our gratitude from the bottom of our hearts," Lam said.

"It's not to screen out the opposition... it's about upholding the important principle of patriots administering Hong Kong," she said.

Beijing wants 'patriotic' government in Hong Kong

The decision aims to place the power of governing the city "firmly in the hands of forces that are patriotic and love Hong Kong", according to parliamentary spokesman Wang Chen.

Although the exact shape of the latest changes is unclear in China's opaque political system, the vote clears the path towards a "qualification vetting system" for the electoral process in Hong Kong.