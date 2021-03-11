WORLD
5 MIN READ
Myanmar junta hires Israeli-Canadian lobbyist for $2M to defend coup
Ari Ben-Menashe and his firm Dickens & Madson Canada will represent Myanmar's military rulers in the US and try to convince Washington that Myanmar's generals wanted to move closer to the West and away from China.
Myanmar junta hires Israeli-Canadian lobbyist for $2M to defend coup
Soldiers carrying firearms look on as protesters hold a demonstration against the military coup in the northwestern town of Kale on March 2, 2021. / AFP
March 11, 2021

An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's junta will be paid $2 million to "assist in explaining the real situation" of the army's coup to the United States and other countries, documents filed with the US government have shown.

Ari Ben-Menashe and his firm, Dickens & Madson Canada, will represent Myanmar's military government in Washington, and lobby Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Russia, as well as international bodies like the United Nations, according to a consultancy agreement.

The Montreal-based firm will "assist the devising and execution of policies for the beneficial development of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and also to assist in explaining the real situation in the Country," read the agreement, submitted on Monday to the Justice Department as part of compliance with the US Foreign Agents Registration Act.

More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people arrested since February 1, when Myanmar's generals seized power and detained civilian leaders including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

READ MORE:Amnesty: Myanmar military using battle tactics against protesters

Getting closer to West and resettling Rohingyas  

A spokesman for the Myanmar military government did not answer calls from Reuters news agency seeking comment.

Ben-Menashe's client portfolio – which has included late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe – has drawn attention before. By working with Myanmar's military, legal experts say he risks violating US sanctions imposed on top generals.

Ben-Menashe told on Saturday his task was to convince Washington that Myanmar's generals wanted to move closer to the West and away from China. 

He said they wanted to resettle Rohingya Muslims who fled a 2017 assault for which the United Nations has accused the military of overseeing a genocide.

"It is highly implausible that he could convince the United States of the narrative he's proposing," said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch.

Documents submitted by Ben-Menashe showed the agreement was reached with the junta's defence minister, General Mya Tun Oo, and that the government would pay the firm $2 million.

READ MORE: What is happening in Myanmar? 'They messed with the wrong generation'

Legal trouble

Recommended

Ben-Menashe has courted controversy for four decades since he testified in congressional hearings over the Reagan-era Iran scandal known as the October Surprise, but questions were raised about his credibility.

More recently, he lobbied for Mugabe and Sudan's military, drawing outrage from human rights campaigners. Ben-Menashe said he was "proud" of this work.

"If we find somebody reprehensible, unacceptable, we say no," he added.

Sanctions lawyers and a law enforcement official said his latest role could land him in legal trouble.

Mya Tun Oo and other top generals have been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department and the Canadian government, so the paperwork says the payment will be made "when legally permissible."

Pledges to get sanctions removed

Ben-Menashe said he represented the government of Myanmar rather than the general.

Ben-Menashe's disclosures show he is dealing directly with Mya Tun Oo and promising to lobby to have sanctions removed, so he would have difficulty arguing that he was not aiding a sanctioned party, said Peter Kucik, a former senior sanctions adviser at the US Treasury.

The US Treasury Department declined to comment.

Ben-Menashe said he had received legal advice that he would need licenses from Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC) and the Canadian government to accept the payment, but that he would not be breaking the law by lobbying for the junta.

"There's technicalities here but we'll leave it to the lawyers and OFAC to deal with it," he said, adding his lawyers were in touch with Treasury officials.

READ MORE: Consistent anti-coup rallies leave Myanmar's junta outclassed

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister