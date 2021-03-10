Turkey’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) is at the forefront of fostering scientific and tech-driven culture in the country.

Its research and development institute TUBITAK SAGE also plays a key role in developing high-tech missiles, rockets and ammunition systems to bolster Turkey's defence industry.

TUBITAK recently completed a project, an important milestone in the field of weapon building, when they built ammunition propelled by electromagnetic waves, or in other words, ammunition that does not require the support of gunpowder or chemicals.

The country's first electromagnetic weapon, SAPAN, can fire gunpowder-free bullets using electromagnetic energy. The bullets can reach the target 8-10 times faster than the speed of sound.

Gurcan Okumus, who works as a manager at TUBITAK SAGE, told TRT World that although SAPAN was successfully launched, it needs "some additional work" before adding it to the "inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces".

"With the electromagnetic launch systems, ammunition can be directed to the target at hypersonic speeds. Next-generation systems of this type will have a huge force multiplier effect for our military when it enters the inventory,” Okumus said.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Okumus also said that with the SAPAN project, a great deal of knowledge has been gained in design and testing for missile and ammunition studies that will be proceeded at hypersonic speeds.

“Such systems, with very special electronic design and production, as well as advanced technological materials, raise the level of technology of our country to the highest level in special tests. Moreover, it provides the creation of data sets and testing facilities for defence systems which might be developed against our systems in the future,” Okumus said.