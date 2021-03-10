Campaigners are pressuring Germany, Denmark and Norway to boycott the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest against human rights conditions in the host country, Qatar.

They amount to the most concerted calls to boycott the tournament since Qatar won the bid to host the world’s most-watched sporting spectacle more than a decade ago.

Labour practices in the diminutive Gulf kingdom have come under intense global scrutiny after reports emerged that documented poor accommodation, lack of pay and the appalling treatment migrant workers – primarily from the Indian subcontinent – face.

Last month The Guardian revealed that more than 6,500 South Asian workers have died in Qatar over the last decade, many of whom were working on World Cup construction sites.

“We do not believe that we, as a democratic nation striving to live up to global human rights, can benefit from having some of the country’s most prominent sporting players participate in the finals and blue-stamp a dictatorship like Qatar,” read a petition calling on the Danish national team to forgo participating in the tournament.

If the petition receives 50,000 signatures, it will have to be debated in parliament.

The boycott calls have prompted Arbejdernes Landsbank to consider withdrawing its sponsorship from the Danish national team, while several club teams in Norway are calling on their national team to withdraw from the competition.

In Germany, a group of concerned fans called the ProFans alliance, are pushing the German Football Association to boycott a tournament that would be “a lavish football festival on the graves of thousands of migrant workers”.

Last week, the Dutch government postponed a trade mission to Qatar set to take place this month, citing the troubling revelations from The Guardian report.

“This report has led to a broad discussion in Dutch society and in parliament,” Dutch foreign ministry spokesman Jeroen van Dommelen said.

“We have talked before with Qatar about the poor conditions for these workers, but these numbers give the discussion a new meaning. We want to hear Qatar’s response before we can think of a new date for the mission.”

Qatar has embarked on a construction blitz over the past decade, at one point spending $500 million a week in preparation for the 2022 World Cup. In addition to eight stadiums, dozens of projects are either underway or completed, including roads, hotels, public transport systems, a new airport and a new city that will host the World Cup final.