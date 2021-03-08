At least two people have been killed after Myanmar police fired on anti-coup demonstrators who have gathered across the Southeast Asian country, answering a trade union call for a general strike.

Monday's casualties occurred in the northern town of Myitkyina when police fired on protesters, also wounding several people, witnesses said.

Hundreds took to the streets of Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, to continue to protest last month's military coup.

Protesters also rallied in parts of the commercial capital Yangon and other towns around the country.

After a weekend of night raids and arrests, trade unions had appealed for mass walkouts on Monday to bring the economy to a standstill.

"To continue economic and business activities as usual... will only benefit the military as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," 18 unions said in a statement.

"The time to take action in defence of our democracy is now."

READ MORE:What is happening in Myanmar? 'They messed with the wrong generation'

Junta's warning to civil servants

Unions are seeking to extend the impact of an ongoing "Civil Disobedience Movement" –– a campaign urging civil servants to boycott working under military rule –– which has already hit state machinery hard.

The impact has been felt at every level of the national infrastructure, with shuttered hospitals, empty ministry offices, and banks unable to operate.

The junta has warned that civil servants "will be fired" with immediate effect on Monday if they continued to strike.

The country has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power and triggered mass protests against the new military junta.

The police and military have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown on demonstrators, with more than 50 people killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

200 peaceful protesters cordoned

After a restless night with security forces deployed to multiple neighbourhoods and shots heard in some areas, parts of Yangon woke to a heavy police presence.

Security forces blocked around 200 protesters in San Chaung township in the commercial hub of Yangon from leaving.

Sharp loud bangs could be heard coming from the area, according to an AFP reporter, although it's unclear if the sounds were caused by gunfire or stun grenades.

Repeated screaming was audible in a live Facebook stream.

"I just escaped from Sanchaung," wrote Maung Saungkha, an activist, on Twitter.

"Almost 200 young protesters are still blocked by the police and soldiers there. Local and international community needs to help them now!"

The UN and embassies in Yangon, including the US and Britain, urged security forces to free the demonstrators, many of whom had taken shelter in the homes of local residents.

"We are deeply concerned about the fate of some 200 peaceful protesters, including women, who have been cordoned by security forces in Yangon, and may be at risk of arrest or ill-treatment," the UN rights office said in a tweet.

"We urge the police to immediately allow them to leave safely and without reprisals."

Reports had also emerged overnight that security forces had taken over several public hospitals in Yangon.