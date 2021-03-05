The Turkish Central Bank is focusing on ensuring permanent price stability while implementing a steady monetary policy, the bank’s Governor Naci Agbal has said.

"We will continue to take firm steps towards achieving price stability through a confidence-oriented monetary policy in the upcoming period," Agbal wrote on the bank's blog on Friday.

Stressing the importance of confidence in the economy, Agbal said this makes monetary policy more effective and boosts its power to enhance expectations.

"In this context, the first step a central bank should take to achieve its goal is to make economic actors trust in monetary policy," he noted.

'Paradigm shift'