Turkey held a state funeral to bid farewell to soldiers killed in a helicopter crash yesterday.

A state ceremony was held in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday, which was also attended by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other top officials.

Speaking at the funeral service, Turkish president said the soldiers lost their lives in a tragic accident, calling them "brothers".

"Our commander, Commander Lieutenant General Osman Erbas, was a very humble person. He along with our brothers lost their lives in a tragic accident," Erdogan said at the ceremony.

"As we send these 11 martyrs to their final journey to God, hopefully we will meet with them once again. This is our wish. I offer my condolences to the families, to our army and to our nation," Erdogan said.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said 11 Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast province of Bitlis.

'Beloved friend'

The service was also attended by opposition party leaders Devlet Bahceli and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, families of the fallen soldiers, and other officials.

Earlier on Friday, a military funeral service was also held in the eastern Elazig province.