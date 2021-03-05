WORLD
4 MIN READ
China to tighten vetting of Hong Kong lawmakers
China's parliament is considering changes to Hong Kong's electoral committee, which selects the city's leader, as well as giving it new powers to nominate and elect candidates to the city's legislature, a senior parliament official says.
China to tighten vetting of Hong Kong lawmakers
The size, composition and method of formation of the Hong Kong panel would be "adjusted and improved", says Wang Chen, a senior Chinese parliament official. / Reuters
March 5, 2021

China will give itself power to veto any candidate for Hong Kong's legislature, according to a draft proposal described by a top Chinese lawmaker that represents a significant blow to the city's already limited democracy.

A Beijing-controlled election committee in the city will be tasked with "electing a large proportion of Legislative Council members and directly participating in the nomination of all Legislative Council members," Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said in Beijing on Friday.

The size, composition and method of formation of the Hong Kong panel would be "adjusted and improved", he said.

Currently, half of Legislative Council's 70 members are directly elected through geographical constituencies, while the other half are indirectly elected through groups representing industries, unions and professions.

Wang said Hong Kong's Chief Executive will continue to be elected by the electoral committee. This is currently its only role.

Wang spoke at the opening of China's annual session of the Congress, which nearly always overwhelmingly approves any proposals put before it.

The 1,200-member election committee in Hong Kong is the same that selects Hong Kong's chief executive and is stacked with Beijing loyalists.

EU warns China

The European Union warned China that it may take "additional steps" in response to Beijing's move to grant itself a veto over the selection of Hong Kong lawmakers.

"The EU calls on the authorities in Beijing to carefully consider the political and economic implications of any decision to reform the electoral system of Hong Kong that would undermine fundamental freedoms, political pluralism and democratic principles," a spokesperson said.

Recommended

READ MORE:Protesting crowds gather outside Hong Kong court after dissidents charged

National Security Law

China has ushered in a sweeping crackdown against dissent in the former British colony after huge and often violent anti- Beijing protests rocked the city in 2019.

Hong Kong dominated headlines during last year's NPC session, when delegates to the chamber endorsed a tough security law designed to stamp out dissent in the city.

Hong Kong has never been a democracy, something that has helped fuel the protests and resentment towards Beijing.

But until recently it maintained a veneer of choice that allowed a small and vocal opposition to flourish at certain local elections. Generally when Hong Kongers are allowed to vote, they vote in droves for opposition candidates.

In recent years authorities have ramped up the disqualification of politicians either sitting in the city's semi-elected legislature or standing as candidates, based on their political views.

Last month Hong Kong announced its own plans to pass a law vetting all public officials for their political loyalty to Beijing.

READ MORE: China tells Britain to keep its 'colonial' hands off Hong Kong

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister