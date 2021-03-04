WORLD
6 MIN READ
Myanmar mourns killing of anti-coup 'angel'
When 20-year-old Kyal Sin, nicknamed "Angel," was gunned down on Wednesday at a protest on the streets of Myanmar's second largest city Mandalay, her t-shirt read: "Everything will be ok."
Myanmar mourns killing of anti-coup 'angel'
Kyal Sin, nicknamed Angel, who was killed during anti-coup protests in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 3, 2021, is seen in unknown location in this picture uploaded on social media December 19, 2019. / Reuters
March 4, 2021

Kyal Sin always let her clothes do the talking; at one Myanmar anti-coup rally, she taped a sign onto the back of her black jacket: "We need democracy. Justice for Myanmar. Respect our votes."

Weeks later, when the 20-year-old was gunned down on Wednesday at a protest on the streets of Myanmar's second largest city Mandalay, her t-shirt read: "Everything will be ok."

The slogan has become a poignant refrain echoing across social media, and thousands turned out for her funeral in Mandalay on Thursday.

READ MORE:Deaths in Myanmar as forces open fire to break up anti-coup protests

'Angel'

For Kyal Sin, nicknamed "Angel," restoring her country's fragile democracy trumped concerns about her own safety as she protested for an end to military rule.

The young dance enthusiast joined hundreds of thousands across the country calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took over on February 1.

Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.

"I could donate (my organs) if I died. If someone needs urgent help, I can donate even if it causes my death," she wrote.

She was one of at least 38 people the United Nations said were killed on Wednesday, Myanmar's deadliest day since the coup.

Footage posted on social media shows Kyal Sin's final moments during a demonstration that turned violent — crawling along the road and running for cover amid the sounds of gunfire and a plume of tear gas.

A doctor said she had been shot in the head.

READ MORE:What is happening in Myanmar? 'They messed with the wrong generation'

'One vote from the heart' 

Recommended

In the hours following news of Kyal Sin's death, tributes flooded online, with artwork created of her striking a crouching pose on the day of her death.

On her Facebook page, she showed a different side — posting videos of her dance moves, selfies of her outfits, and showcasing her close relationship with her father.

In a tender moment last month, he tied a red ribbon symbolising bravery around her wrist, according to photos she posted.

"I don't want to post too much about this — just thank you, daddy," Kyal Sin wrote, along with the hashtag "Justice for Myanmar."

Late last year, father and daughter took photographs of their purple ink-stained fingers after casting their votes in Myanmar's second democratic election, which Suu Kyi's party went on to win in a landslide.

"For the first time in my life, I have undertaken my responsibility as a citizen ... one vote from the heart," Kyal Sin wrote on Facebook, posting a picture of her kissing her inked finger.

'Rest in peace my friend'

On Thursday morning, mourners sang popular revolutionary song "We Won't Forget Until the End of the World" as they filed past her coffin carrying bouquets and floral wreaths.

Leading the funeral procession to the cemetery was a truck covered in flowers with a "hero" poster on the front followed by an elaborate black and gold hearse.

A friend from her high school days, Linlae Waddy, 19, said Kyal Sin loved to sing and dance and was also a taekwondo trainer.

"Losing such a friend like her is not good for our (friendship group) as well as for the country, that is why we are very sad," Linlae said.

"She was very angry about what is happening around the country, that is why she always said she needed to protest. She constantly protested since the beginning. I wasn't even that active like her."

"My heart feels so much hurt," one of her friends posted on Facebook.

"Rest in peace my friend," another male friend wrote. "We will fight this revolution until the end."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister