The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has said she has launched an investigation into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories, plunging the court into the midst of one of the most fraught conflicts of the past half century.

Fatou Bensouda said in a statement on Wednesday that the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favour.”

Bensouda said in 2019 there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in Gaza as well as Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Following that assessment, she asked judges to rule on the extent of the court’s jurisdiction in the troubled region.

They did that last month, saying that the court’s jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians joined the court in 2015 and have long pushed for an investigation of Israel, which is not a member of the court.

The Palestinians asked the court to probe Israeli actions during its 2014 war against Palestinian militants in Gaza, as well as Israel’s construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.

In the past, Israeli officials have accused the court of overstepping its bounds, saying the Palestinians are not an independent sovereign state.

Officials say that Israel has been unfairly singled out and reject the allegations. They say military actions in Gaza were acts of self-defence and the status of the West Bank is disputed and must be resolved through negotiations.