Danish officials have said that Syrian refugees must return their homes as Damascus is declared to be safe to live, becoming first European country to urge return and strip residency permits.

In total, 94 Syrian refugees have had their permits removed, with Denmark’s immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye last month insisting that the Scandinavian country had been "open and honest from the start" about the situation, reported The Telegraph.

“We have made it clear to the Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary. It can be withdrawn if protection is no longer needed,” Tesfaye said.

Denmark's immigration department recently extended its description of a 'safe zone' and included the Rif Dimashq Governorate, which includes the capital Damascus.

The decision has come after top officials vocalised their strong anti-migration stances as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said his main aim is to reduce asylum applications to zero.

The country reassessed temporary permits of around 900 refugees last year and with the latest Damascus decision, the number is expected to rise by 350 refugees.

'Appalling and reckless' decision

Steve Valdez-Symonds from Amnesty International commented on Denmark's decision, saying it is "appalling" and constitutes a "reckless violation of duty to provide asylum."

“The Danish government seeking to force people back into the hands of this brutal regime is an appalling affront to refugee law and people’s right to be safe from persecution,” Valdez-Symonds added.

Valdez-Symonds underlined concerns that Denmark’s actions risked “increasing incentives for other countries to abandon their own obligations to Syrian refugees.”

"Not only will this put the lives of even more women, men and children at risk, it will add to reasons that cause people to travel ever further afield in search of safety and security for themselves and their family,” he added.

The refugees will be moved to a deportation camp, where they will have no access to education.

