BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Qantas posts $5.5B loss, delays international flights to October
Australia’s national carrier has pushed back the resumption of international flights by four months to wait for the country to complete its vaccination drive as revenues continue to fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Qantas posts $5.5B loss, delays international flights to October
Qantas aircraft can be seen at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia on February 26, 2015. / AP
February 25, 2021

Qantas Airways does not expect to resume international travel apart from New Zealand until late October after the Australian population is vaccinated for Covid-19, the airline’s chief executive said.

The Sydney-based airline had been selling seats on international flights from July 1.

But there has been a huge surge in Covid-19 cases around the world since those July flights went on sale in early January, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said. There are also new coronavirus variants emerging, he said.

Those tickets sold for flights after July 1 and before October 31 are being refunded.

“We are now planning for international travel to restart at the end of October this year in line with the day for Australia’s vaccine rollout to be effectively complete,” Joyce said.

Australia has started its immunisation programme with Pfizer’s vaccine this week and has deals with three other drugmakers. Most Australians will, however, be vaccinated using AstraZeneca.

The government expects vaccines will be made available to anyone who wants it by October.

But Australia plans to administer a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine 12 weeks after the first, while the wait between doses of Pfizer is only 3 to 4 weeks, meaning some of those taking AstraZeneca might not have had their second shot until the end of October.

Recommended

Qantas still expected a “material increase” in flights between Australia and New Zealand by July, Joyce said.

The Australian government would have final say on the resumption of international travel and would take into account issues, including the effectiveness of vaccines, on reducing virus transmission, Joyce said.

“We’re confident that there should be a good case for it opening up in October,” he said.

Australia has banned its citizens from leaving the country except under limited circumstances in a bid to prevent them bringing home infections. Most of Australia’s Covid-19 cases were infected overseas and are diagnosed during 14-days hotel quarantine which are mandatory for travelers on arrival.

Qantas on Thursday posted a $1.17 billion statutory loss for the six months through December and a $5.5 billion fall in revenue due to pandemic restrictions.

READ MORE: Turkish Airlines makes negative PCR tests mandatory

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack