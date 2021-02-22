Turkey boasts strong foreign currency reserves and its economy is well-positioned to compete on the world stage, the nation’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“The Central Bank had $27.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves when we took office,” in fall 2002, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, adding that now, it has $95 billion.

“During my premiership, this foreign exchange reserve increased to $132 billion. After that, we went down to $95 billion. What does this mean? We can go back to $132 billion and we will even reach $200 billion,” said Erdogan.

Turkey’s reserves are poised to grow larger still, he said, while speaking to his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 7th Izmir Provincial Congress.

He also attended the provincial congresses of both Hakkari and Nevsehir via video link.