Late last week, a 17-metre-long fin whale and other sea creatures washed up on the shore in southern Israel. Although the cause of the whale’s death is being investigated, the environmental protection minister said it could be attributed to an oil spill from a nearby ship.

“This is a hazard of a magnitude we have not seen in years. We are doing everything in order to find those responsible for the destruction, and are preparing for the difficult and long task of rehabilitating the beaches and preventing further injury to animals,” minister Gila Gamliel said.

“Dozens to hundreds” of tonnes of tar have stained nearly 160 kilometres of coastline, stretching from Haifa in the north, down to Ashkelon near Gaza in the south.

European and Israeli agencies are searching for a possible source using satellite images and wave movement models.

It is thought to be an oil spill on February 11 from a ship passing about 50 kilometres from the shore. There were nine ships in that area at the time, which are being investigated.

If the ship is found, Israel could take legal action, which could see millions of dollars in compensation for the ecological damage.

By Monday, the sticky black deposits that showed up on Israeli beaches were also visible on beaches in a nature reserve in Tyre, south Lebanon.

Thousands of volunteers have gathered to help clean globs of sticky tar from the beaches. They are also helping clean turtles, fish, and birds covered in the substance as well as wildlife that may have ingested oil.