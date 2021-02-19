Turkey's Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank has congratulated the United Arab Emirates for successfully placing a spacecraft in orbit around Mars.

"The success of the United Arab Emirates Mars Mission, on which they have been investing for a long time, is worthy of appraisal," Varank said on Twitter.

Sharing Varank's tweet, Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director, also commented on UAE's Mars mission saying "space is the ultimate reminder of humanity’s unity. Congratulations on this accomplishment."

The mission, called Hope Probe, reached orbit last week on its first attempt.

Thus, the UAE became the first Arab country in history to place a satellite in Mars orbit.

In a statement, the Dubai-based Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center said the spacecraft successfully entered orbit and could send healthy signals to the centre.

The 1.3-tonne observation satellite, which was sent to Mars by the H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center of Japan in July 2020, will work on weather and climate change.

The Hope Probe is tasked with providing the first-ever complete picture of the Martian atmosphere, with three state-of-the-art science instruments designed to study different aspects of the planet's atmosphere.