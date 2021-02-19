The Biden administration has said it's ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

It’s also reversed the Trump administration’s determination that all UN sanctions against Iran had been restored and eased stringent restrictions on the domestic US travel of Iranian diplomats posted to the United Nations on Thursday.

The State Department said the US would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement.

The US has not participated in a meeting of those participants since former president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Meeting of world leaders

“The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Such an invitation has not yet been issued but one is expected shortly, following discussions earlier on Thursday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British, French and German counterparts.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, the administration notified the Security Council that it had withdrawn Trump's September 2020 invocation of the so-called “snapback” mechanism under which it maintained that all UN sanctions against Iran had been re-imposed.

That determination had been vigorously disputed by nearly all other UN members and had left the US isolated at the world body.

Eased travel restrictions

In another move, officials said the administration has eased extremely strict limits on the travel of Iranian diplomats accredited to the United Nations.

The Trump administration had imposed the severe restrictions, which essentially confined them to their UN mission and the UN headquarters building in New York.

