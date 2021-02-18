Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has resigned over plans to arrest a top opposition leader, saying it risked escalating a political crisis in the ex-Soviet nation.

Gakharia on Thursday said he was stepping down because of disagreement in the government over enforcing a court order to arrest Nika Melia, saying to do so would "pose a risk to the health and lives of our citizens and increase political polarisation in the country".

A court in Georgia on Wednesday ruled to place the country's top opposition leader in pre-trial detention, in a case denounced by the opposition as a political witch hunt.

The move to arrest Nika Melia, chairman of the country's main opposition force, the United National Movement (UNM), risks further fuelling the political crisis that has gripped Georgia following parliamentary elections in October.

His supporters have vowed to obstruct police if they move to arrest him.

'Mass violence'

Georgia's independent TV stations have aired footage of riot police deployed close to the UNM headquarters.

On Wednesday evening, a court in the capital Tbilisi granted the prosecution's request to send to pre-trial detention the 41-year-old politician who is accused of organising "mass violence" during 2019 anti-government protests.

The prosecution's motion followed Melia's refusal to pay an increased bail fee. He initially posted bail in 2019.

Melia, who faces up to nine years behind bars if found guilty, has rejected the charges as politically motivated.

"The case against me is judicial nonsense. Paying bail twice is nonsense. It is part of ongoing repr essions against the opposition," he told AFP.