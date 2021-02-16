Myanmar has experienced a "near-total internet shutdown" for the third night in a row, plunging the country into an information blackout amid protests against the military junta.

Since the military staged a coup on February 1 and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, it has imposed several internet shutdowns.

The last two nights have seen the internet in Myanmar go down from 1:00 am to 9:00 am, and Wednesday was no different.

"Confirmed: #Myanmar is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown for the third night in a row amid anti-coup protests," tweeted NetBlocks, a Britain-based group that monitors internet outages around the world.

It said internet connectivity had dropped to just 19 percent of ordinary levels.

Hundreds arrested