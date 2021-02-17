Several thousand protesters hit the streets of Barcelona after police stormed a university to arrest an outspoken rapper, who had barricaded himself inside to avoid jail over a string of tweets in a controversial free speech case.

"They will never make us give in, despite the repression," shouted Pablo Hasel, 32, his fist raised as officers in riot gear escorted him out of the building after an early-morning raid on the Catalan university where he'd been holed up.

"It is the fascist state that is arresting me. Death to the fascist state!"

Hours after his arrest, protesters hit the streets in at least three of the region's cities, with some 1,700 people rallying in central Barcelona waving banners and placards saying "Free Pablo."

But as the demonstration began to disperse, a handful of protesters began torching large rubbish bins and hurling stones and other objects at police, who charged at them, an AFP correspondent said.

Similar incidents took place in Lleida where the rapper was arrested, with hundreds scuffling with police and torching wheelie bins and a police motorbike according to RTV public television.

Police also said there were scuffles in the northern city of Girona, while footage on Twitter showed a standoff between a handful of police and protesters in the eastern city of Valencia.

Hasel had been given until last Friday night to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence after being convicted for glorifying terrorism, slander and libel against the crown and state institutions.

At issue was a series of tweets calling former king Juan Carlos I a mafia boss and accusing police of torturing and killing demonstrators and migrants.

Hasel is known for his hard-left views, but his case has become a cause celebre among campaigners who say that prosecuting him is a dangerous assault on free speech.

On Monday, he barricaded himself inside the Lleida University, 150 kilometres (90 miles) west of Barcelona, with dozens of supporters.

Early on Tuesday, officers in protective gear broke through several barricades and detained him.

'Excessive and disproportionate'

Amnesty International denounced the move saying jailing the rapper for song lyrics and tweets was "unjust and disproportionate."

"Pablo Hasel's imprisonment is an excessive and disproportionate restriction on his freedom of expression, but he is not alone in suffering the consequences of unjust laws," the NGO wrote on Twitter.