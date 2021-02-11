House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment have said the Capitol invaders believed they were acting on "the president's orders” to storm the building and stop the joint session of Congress that was certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election.

The prosecutors are wrapping up their opening presentation on Thursday, describing in stark, personal terms the horror they faced that day and drilling down on the public and explicit instructions Trump gave his supporters – both in the weeks before the January 6 attack and at his midday rally that unleashed the crowd on the Capitol.

They presented videos of rioters, some posted to social medial by the rioters themselves, talking about how they were doing it all for Trump.

“They truly believed that the whole intrusion was at the president’s orders,” said Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado. “The president told them to be there.”

Trump’s lawyers will launch their defence on Friday.

READ MORE: US House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

Graphic compilation

At the White House, President Joe Biden said he believed “some minds may be changed” after senators saw chilling security video on Wednesday of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, including of rioters searching menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

Biden said he didn’t watch any of the previous day’s proceedings live but later saw news coverage.

The never-before-seen audio and video released on Wednesday is now a key exhibit in Trump's impeachment trial as lawmakers prosecuting the case argue Trump should be convicted of inciting the siege.

Democrats are using their remaining hours of arguments to lay out the physical and mental harm caused by the attack, discuss Trump’s lack of action as it unfolded and do a final presentation on the legal issues involved.

Videos of the siege have been circulating since the day of the riot, but the graphic compilation shown to senators on Wednesday amounted to a more complete narrative, a moment-by-moment retelling of one of the nation’s most alarming days.

It offered fresh details into the attackers, scenes of police heroism and staff whispers of despair.

And it showed how close the country came to chaos over the certification of Trump's defeat to Biden.

READ MORE: US issues heightened terrorism threat alert from domestic extremists

Threats to Pence

The footage showed the mob smashing into the building, rioters engaging in hand-to-hand combat with police and audio of Capitol police officers pleading for back-up.

It underscored how dangerously close the rioters came to the nation’s leaders, shifting the focus of the trial from an academic debate about the Constitution to a raw retelling of the assault.

Rioters were seen roaming the halls chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” some equipped with combat gear.

Outside, the crowd had set up a makeshift gallows.

And in one wrenching moment, police were shown shooting and killing a San Diego woman, Ashli Babbitt, as the mob tried to break through doors near the House Chamber.

Pence, who had been presiding over a session to certify Biden’s election victory over Trump – thus earning Trump’s censure – was shown being rushed to safety, where he sheltered in an office with his family just 100 feet from the rioters.

READ MORE: US Senate votes to declare Trump impeachment trial constitutional

'Distressing and emotional'

Pelosi was seen being evacuated from the complex as her staff hid behind doors in her suite of offices.

Though most of the Senate jurors seem to have made up their minds, making Trump's acquittal likely, they sat riveted as the jarring video played in the chamber.

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma bent his head at one point, another GOP colleague putting his hand on his arm in comfort.

“President Trump put a target on their backs and his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down," said House prosecutor Stacey Plaskett, the Democratic delegate representing the Virgin Islands.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, saw himself in the footage, dashing down a hallway to avoid the mob.