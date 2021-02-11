TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey: Greece should stop fueling tension in East Med
At a joint military drill with Azerbaijani troops, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey is also ready to help boost the Iraqi military's effectiveness through sharing its knowledge and experience as a NATO member.
Turkey: Greece should stop fueling tension in East Med
Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar speaks at the Winter 2021 Exercise organised by the 14th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command in Kars, Turkey on February 11, 2021. / AA
February 11, 2021

Turkey’s defence minister has said Greece needs to refrain from exacerbating tensions and stop using threatening language, adding such moves will get them nowhere.

Hulusi Akar said on Thursday Turkey expects third parties to evaluate problems using reason, logic, and common sense, including on issues of Cyprus, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The minister was speaking at the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises taking place in northeastern Kars.

Akar said border operations since 2016 destroyed the corridor that terrorist groups attempted to form in northern Syria.

Europe should consider the refugee influx that would have resulted had Turkey not acted along its borders, the minister said.

Akar added Turkey is ready to help boost the Iraqi military's effectiveness through sharing its knowledge and experience as a member of NATO.

READ MORE: Turkey: 'Sovereign equality' can solve Cyprus issue

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria, across its border, to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents there: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Recommended

Turkish officials say without their forces protecting locals from the YPG, the Syrian branch of PKK terror group that has taken some 40,000 lives, there would be more refugees seeking passage to Europe.

READ MORE: Ex-diplomat: US should seek Turkey's help against Daesh in Syria

Turkey's role in Libya

Akar also highlighted the importance of the role Turkish Armed Forces played in Libya.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Based in the capital Tripoli, the Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement. But efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Under a November 2019 cooperation agreement, Turkey has provided support to Libya’s government in repelling Haftar’s militias.

On February 5, Libya elected its interim president and prime minister to govern the country until elections this December.

READ MORE:Libya's new PM: Turkey is a 'friend and ally'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive