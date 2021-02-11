Turkey’s defence minister has said Greece needs to refrain from exacerbating tensions and stop using threatening language, adding such moves will get them nowhere.

Hulusi Akar said on Thursday Turkey expects third parties to evaluate problems using reason, logic, and common sense, including on issues of Cyprus, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The minister was speaking at the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises taking place in northeastern Kars.

Akar said border operations since 2016 destroyed the corridor that terrorist groups attempted to form in northern Syria.

Europe should consider the refugee influx that would have resulted had Turkey not acted along its borders, the minister said.

Akar added Turkey is ready to help boost the Iraqi military's effectiveness through sharing its knowledge and experience as a member of NATO.

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria, across its border, to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents there: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).